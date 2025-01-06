Lions Fans Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Stayed Locked in During Golden Globes
A week ago, Kristen Bell and Dax Sheppard did not have a conflict. They could go to the Golden Globes, where Bell was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, night after watching their Detroit Lions earlier in the day. But once the NFL flexed the titanic matchup against the Vikings into primetime, they had a problem straight out of several Home Improvement episodes on their hands. How would they monitor the big game while having other things on their plate?
As it turns out, they did not have to go through the extreme lenghts Tim Taylor might have—hiding behind a plant of going into a restaurant kitchen that had a 19-inch television—just to catch a glimpse of the score. Technology has advanced and therefore Shepard and Bell could simply watch the Lions deliever their resounding statement on a phone. Right there in front of Harrison Ford and whatever A-lister happened to be in their vicinity.
Bell posted video of the multitasking on social media, proving stars really are just like us.
Some things are bigger than sports but then again sports are bigger than some things. The Golden Globes are long at a certain point these two decided, you know what, we aren't missing this game. Which is what everyone should chose if it all possible because no one is right when they know they are missing the game. It's just that in this particular case it'd be the Ted Dansons or Jodie Fosters of the world who could sense something was a bit off.