Lions Lose Three Key Defensive Players to Brutal Injuries in Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions' 48–42 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday was brutal to begin with, but now they are dealing with major injuries to three of their defensive players.
Two of the three players are likely done for the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL, and cornerback Carlton Davis III fractured his jaw during the contest. Davis will soon undergo surgery for his injury. However, Davis's current timeline is to miss six weeks, which would perfectly time up to the NFC title game on Jan. 26.
Additionally, cornerback Khalil Dorsey suffered an ankle injury that is likely to be season-ending, coach Dan Campbell said after the game.
It doesn't help that the Lions already had a pretty banged-up defense. Entering Sunday's game, there were 13 defensive players on the injured reserve list.
The most notable injury to the Lions' defense this season, though, came in Week 6 when star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula. Hutchinson was determined out for the season at the time, but it has since been reported that he could return for the Super Bowl if Detroit makes it to the Big Game.
The 12–2 Lions will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday.