Lions Player Surprised to Learn He Swore on Live ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast
The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers played the final Monday Night Football game of the 2024 season in Week 17. Dan Campbell and the Lions came to play despite the fact that the game didn't really mean anything for Detroit.
Fred Warner and the 49ers weren't the only ones fired up for the game. ESPN's cameras walked out to the field with Za'Darius Smith and teammate Christian Mahogany. As Smith walked around a corner he could be heard saying, "Don't be scared now motherf-----s."
Both players clearly understood that Smith had just sworn on live television as Mahogany shook his head and Smith looked at the camera and asked, "That ain't on TV, is it?"
Smith registered one quarterback hit in the first half while the 49ers jumped out to a 21-13 lead. No one appeared to be scared.