Lions Receive Encouraging David Montgomery Injury Update Ahead of Divisional Round

Montgomery was listed as a full participant at Lions' practice Tuesday.

Blake Silverman

Detroit Lions running back Montgomery watches warm up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions running back Montgomery watches warm up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
David Montgomery is gearing up for a return to the field, right in time for the Detroit Lions' first playoff game.

The running back has missed time since mid-December when he suffered a knee injury in Detroit's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He missed the team's final three regular season games but avoided season-ending surgery, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in the days that followed the injury.

Montgomery mentioned he hoped to be ready to play sometime during the playoffs. Now, that may come to fruition for the Lions' first postseason snap as he was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday according to Lions' reporter Dannie Rogers.

Last week, as Detroit enjoyed their first-round bye, head coach Dan Campbell said he expected Montgomery to be ready to play in the divisional round. The star running back's return seems to be on track as he practiced Tuesday, although it was a walkthrough.

Montgomery has rushed for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, paired as the power back alongside the Lions' other star rusher, speedster Jahmyr Gibbs.

Detroit opens up their postseason play at home against the Washington Commanders Saturday Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The Commanders head to Ford Field after a thrilling win in the wild-card round where they survived against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a last-second field goal.

Now, Washington likely needs to find a way to stop the Lions' Sonic and Knuckles rushing duo.

