Lions Hire Longtime NFL Assistant to Replace Ben Johnson as Offensive Coordinator
Exactly one week after losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have found his replacement.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is working towards hiring Johnny Morton as their next offensive coordinator. The 55-year-old previously worked on the Lions' staff in 2022 as a senior offensive assistant.
Morton has plenty of experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels. After a playing career as a wide receiver from 1993 to '97, he began his coaching career with the Oakland Raiders from '98 to '04—and returned from '19 to '21 as a senior assistant.
His previous college jobs include stints at San Diego (2005, passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach) and USC ('07 to '10, offensive coordinator/PGC/WRs), while his other NFL stops were with the New Orleans Saints (2006, '15 to '16, PGC/WRs), San Francisco 49ers ('11 to '14, WRs), New York Jets (OC), Lions, and Denver Broncos (PGC, '23 to '24).
Morton takes over an offense from Johnson that was first in points per game (33.2) in 2024-25 and second in yards per game (409.5). Returning offensive skill players include—among others—quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
After losing both of their top coordinators to head coaching jobs following a successful campaign—Detroit has now officially replaced them. The team hired Kelvin Sheppard to replace Aaron Glenn as DC on Saturday.