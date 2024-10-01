SI

Lions Roasted Seahawks LB With Savage Three-Word Tweet After 'MNF' Win

Well played, Lions social media team.

Andy Nesbitt

Tyrel Dodson questioned the Lions' toughness moments before Monday Night's game.
Tyrel Dodson questioned the Lions' toughness moments before Monday Night's game. / @ESPN

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions took care of business on the field Monday night, beating the Seattle Seahawks, 41-29, at home to move to 3-1 on the season.

After the game the team's social media squad took care of business off the field by roasting Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson for something he said before kickoff. In case you missed it, ESPN's cameras caught Dodson's pep talk to his team where he could be heard yelling this about the Lions: "These motherf----s ain't tough!"

This was well played by Detroit's social media team:

The Seahawks fell to 3-1 on the season with the loss.

