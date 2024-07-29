Lions, Taylor Decker Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions and starting left tackle Taylor Decker have agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, including $31.83 million guaranteed, his agent Jonathan Feinsod announced on Monday morning.
The 29-year-old Decker, who is the longest-tenured member of the Lions, is entering his ninth season with the franchise and is now signed through the 2027 season.
Decker is one of the game's top left tackles and will be tasked with continuing to protect quarterback Jared Goff's blindside as Detroit enters 2024 with Super Bowl aspiration following an NFC title game appearance last season. The Lions goes into the season as one of the NFC's top contenders, and Decker was sure to be at the center of the success of the offense, regardless of whether or not he inked a new deal.
However, surefire left tackles are incredibly hard to find, so the Lions were prudent in locking Decker up for the next few years as the team pursues a Super Bowl with the current core.