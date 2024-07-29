SI

Lions, Taylor Decker Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

Detroit has locked in its longest-tenured player for a few more years.

Mike McDaniel

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) takes the field during introduction before the between Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) takes the field during introduction before the between Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions and starting left tackle Taylor Decker have agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, including $31.83 million guaranteed, his agent Jonathan Feinsod announced on Monday morning.

The 29-year-old Decker, who is the longest-tenured member of the Lions, is entering his ninth season with the franchise and is now signed through the 2027 season.

Decker is one of the game's top left tackles and will be tasked with continuing to protect quarterback Jared Goff's blindside as Detroit enters 2024 with Super Bowl aspiration following an NFC title game appearance last season. The Lions goes into the season as one of the NFC's top contenders, and Decker was sure to be at the center of the success of the offense, regardless of whether or not he inked a new deal.

However, surefire left tackles are incredibly hard to find, so the Lions were prudent in locking Decker up for the next few years as the team pursues a Super Bowl with the current core.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL