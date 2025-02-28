SI

Lions Set to Release NFL Players Association President, Longtime Special Teams Star

Reeves-Maybin was an All-Pro selection on special teams in 2023.

Mike McDaniel

The Detroit Lions are set to release Jalen Reeves-Maybin when the new league year begins.
The Detroit Lions are set to release Jalen Reeves-Maybin when the new league year begins.
The Detroit Lions are set to release former All-Pro special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin when the new league year begins, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Reeves-Maybin, who is the president of the NFL Players Association, was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2023, and was also named a second-team All-Pro selection on special teams that season.

Reeves-Maybin has been one of the most reliable players in the league on special teams since entering the NFL in 2017. He has spent six of his seven professional seasons with the Detroit Lions. The other season, in 2022, was with the Houston Texans.

Reeves-Maybin has 221 career tackles to his name over 114 career games.

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

