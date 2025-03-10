Lions to Sign CB D.J. Reed to Three-Year Deal to Replace Carlton Davis
Davis has reportedly left the Lions for the Patriots in free agency, and the Lions moved quickly to secure a deal with Reed.
The Detroit Lions are signing cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed at signing, according to a report from Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Reed, a seven-year NFL veteran, has spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets after previously playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Reed has started 70 career games, and has intercepted six passes, defended 51 passes and has 414 combined tackles, including 12 for loss.
The Lions moved quickly to secure an agreement with Reed after reportedly losing star cornerback Carlton Davis in free agency to the New England Patriots.
