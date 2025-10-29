The Moment That Told Dan Campbell All He 'Needs to Know' About J.J. McCarthy
After missing the last five games due to a high ankle sprain, J.J. McCarthy is set to return for the Vikings and make the third start of his career against the Lions this week. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus and has been out for an extended period once again this season, but is finally ready to play on Sunday.
Outside of the fourth quarter in Week 1—which saw McCarthy combine for three touchdowns and orchestrate a clutch comeback win against the Bears—it hasn't been all that pretty for the second-year quarterback over his first two NFL starts.
In his first two games, McCarthy went 24-41 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked nine times. McCarthy scored all three of his touchdowns in that one quarter against Chicago, but otherwise has led the Vikings offense to a combined four field goals.
Though McCarthy has had just one quarter of strong play, that fourth quarter comeback left a strong impression on Lions head coach Dan Campbell ahead of their divisional game this week.
"I know this, you watch Chicago and what he did. Had it a little bit rough there early, throws the pick, then all of a sudden he comes rushing back," Campbell told reporters on Tuesday. "You just see the poise and the confidence and his ability to overcome that and really lead them to a win. That's impressive for a young guy. That kind of tells me all I need to know. I know what the talent is, I've seen it."
Campbell continued, "They're gonna do what they need to do to help him out. Try to reduce the stress, take as much off his plate but yet allow him to do the things he does well."
This matchup will not only be the first time McCarthy plays the Lions, but his first game against former Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson, who agreed to a massive four-year extension on Wednesday.
Hutchinson said of McCarthy ahead of the game, "We have a great relationship. I've got to shoot him a text this week at some point. I'm super excited, he's a great competitor, great player. ... I texted him when we got drafted, telling him I'll roll off a little bit on the end and not try to, you know."