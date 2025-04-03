Lions WR Jameson Williams to Change Jersey Number for 2025 NFL Season
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has worn the No. 9 jersey since entering the league in 2022. Ahead of his fourth season in the NFL, he's set to change things up when it comes to his jersey number.
Williams will return to his college roots and don the No. 1 jersey starting in the 2025 season, the same number he wore during his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Last season, the No. 1 jersey was occupied by rookie wide receiver Maurice Alexander. He's since joined the Chicago Bears, vacating the uniform number for Williams to take on. Cameron Sutton wore No. 1 in 2023, while Jeff Okudah had the number in 2022.
In 2024, Williams enjoyed a breakout season that saw him record career highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (1,001) and total touchdowns (8).
Williams wasn't the only player in Detroit to change their uniform number. In addition to the young wide receiver, running back Jahmyr Gibbs is swapping from No. 26 to No. 0, which was previously occupied by Terrion Arnold who is now set to wear No. 6. Ennis Rakestraw will change from No. 15 to No. 9––Williams' old number––and Tim Patrick is moving from No. 17 to No. 12.