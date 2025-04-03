SI

Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs to Switch Number for 2025 Season

The running back has worn 26 since entering the NFL.

Patrick Andres

Jahmyr Gibbs runs the ball in the playoffs.
Jahmyr Gibbs runs the ball in the playoffs. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The number 26 has accompanied Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs since the beginning of his NFL career—but in 2025, he is making a change.

Gibbs is turning in his number and will wear No. 0 in '25, the Lions said Thursday afternoon.

He will become the fourth Detroit player to wear the number since the franchise's inception. Fullback Johnny Olszewski wore it in 1961, wide receiver Marvin Jones wore it in 2023, and cornerback Terrion Arnold donned it in 2024.

In addition to his time spent wearing No. 26 as a professional, Gibbs wore Nos. 21 and 1 at Georgia Tech and No. 1 at Alabama.

Gibbs has proved a valuable talent since the Lions surprised the NFL world by taking him 12th in the 2023 draft. He ran for 945 yards in a Pro Bowl rookie season, and his 16 rushing touchdowns led the NFL in an even better sophomore campaign.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

