Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs to Switch Number for 2025 Season
The number 26 has accompanied Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs since the beginning of his NFL career—but in 2025, he is making a change.
Gibbs is turning in his number and will wear No. 0 in '25, the Lions said Thursday afternoon.
He will become the fourth Detroit player to wear the number since the franchise's inception. Fullback Johnny Olszewski wore it in 1961, wide receiver Marvin Jones wore it in 2023, and cornerback Terrion Arnold donned it in 2024.
In addition to his time spent wearing No. 26 as a professional, Gibbs wore Nos. 21 and 1 at Georgia Tech and No. 1 at Alabama.
Gibbs has proved a valuable talent since the Lions surprised the NFL world by taking him 12th in the 2023 draft. He ran for 945 yards in a Pro Bowl rookie season, and his 16 rushing touchdowns led the NFL in an even better sophomore campaign.