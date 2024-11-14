SI

Lions Had Classy Reason for Not Playing Za’Darius Smith in First Game After Trade

The defensive end said "that's love" from Dan Campbell.

Liam McKeone

Za'Darius Smith was traded to Detroit ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline
Za'Darius Smith was traded to Detroit ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions acquired some help on the edge at this year's NFL trade deadline by acquiring Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. Unlike most trade acquisitions, though, Smith didn't suit up for his new team at the first available opportunity, a Sunday Night Football clash with the Houston Texans. The Lions instead chose to give Smith the week off— and the reasoning was all class.

Speaking to the SNF crew after the Lions' epic comeback over the Texans, Smith revealed head coach Dan Campbell was not only insistent that he take the week off because he hadn't had a bye yet, but gave him two days to go to Florida to check on his house that had been hit by a hurricane.

"He wanted me to take a week off because it was a bye, I haven't had one," Smith said. "And then, I actually stay in Florida. You know we had the hurricane in Florida, I wasn't able to get home. He told me he'd give me two days, and I actually went home and checked on the house. So that's love from coach, man."

This did not go unnoticed by the larger NFL world and former Lions defensive tackle Snacks Harrison made it known how he'd feel if his head coach did him that kind of favor.

Working for Dan Campbell seems awesome.

Smith's first chance to take the field in Honolulu blue will come on Sunday as the Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

