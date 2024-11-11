Za'Darius Smith: I Hate That Dan Campbell Gave Week Off
Za'Darius Smith was not active in his first game as a member of the Detroit Lions organization, a Sunday night showdown against Houston. However, he could be seen and heard on the team's sideline.
Donning a black Lions windbreaker and team-issued shorts, Smith was shown several times standing in front of the team's group of defensive linemen holding a Windows tablet. He was coaching up those in action, offering wisdom gained from 10 seasons as a player in the NFL.
Ultimately, the Lions emerged victorious with a 26-23 win after Jake Bates' game-winning field goal. After trailing 23-7 at halftime, the defense shut out the Texans' offense in the final two quarters.
Smith is not dealing with an injury, but rather was given personal time off upon being acquired to account for what would've been his former team's bye week. He practice Friday and indicated that he would be in action on Wednesday when the team returns to practice.
The veteran is a competitor, and wanted to suit up for his new team despite logging just one practice. In an appearance on NBC's Sunday Night Football postgame show, Smith couldn't contain his excitement to join the Lions' defense.
"I can't wait. I hate that he gave me this week off. I didn't want it," Smith said with a smile. "That's something that they wanted for their players, and that's what I love about this football team. They care about their players, and actually he was a player so he understands what's going on."
Smith was given time to recouperate ahead of the Lions' stretch run. With eight games still ahead, there's still plenty of time for the veteran to provide meaningful contributions on the field.
"He wanted me to take a week off because it was a bye, I haven't had one," Smith stated. "And then, I actually stay in Florida. You know we had the hurricane in Florida, I wasn't able to get home. He told me he'd give me two days, and I actually went home and checked on the house. So that's love from coach, man."
Given his experience, he will also provide a valuable veteran voice for the younger players at his position on Detroit's roster. He's the most-tenured player on the defense, and only Kevin Zeitler and Allen Robinson have more time logged in the NFL on the entire roster.
As a result, Sunday allowed him to provide an important amount of guidance even though he wasn't suited up. He explained that he was advising his teammates to listen for the Texans' protection calls, as they indicate where the play would be directed.
During his postgame interview, he offered a hint as to what Lions fans can expect from him once he takes the field for the first time in his new uniform.
"A lot of sacks, man. A lot of pressures and getting after the quarterback," Smith explained. "You saw me coaching up the young guys, so you're gonna get much more of that coming up soon."
Though Smith got Sunday off, he's expecting to play a major role for a team that is chasing its Super Bowl aspirations. He made it abundant that he's willing to do whatever it takes to do his part.
"I'm gonna be back next week. I get here on Wednesday," Smith said. "Wednesday, I can't wait. I promise you I'm gonna give it my all. This is a great football team."