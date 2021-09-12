Best Bet: 49ers-Lions
The Detroit Lions defense has struggled mightily to cover tight ends in the past couple of seasons.
The Lions Week 1 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, feature one of the game's best tight ends in George Kittle.
Against the Lions revamped secondary, Kittle should have every opportunity to secure targets, receptions and a significant amount of yards after the catch.
“I think we really pushed each other throughout the offseason," Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson told reporters. "But, like I said, George is one of my best buds and a guy that you just love to be around, and we just feed off each other in that sense. So I think it’s kind of cool we get to play our first game, and he gets to come up here and experience Detroit.”
According to DraftKings, the over/under on Kittle's total receiving yards in Week 1 is 64.5 (-115).
Last season, Kittle went over that total in 50% of the games he played. His season was reduced to 8 games due to battling injuries.
Given the competitive nature that both he and the Lions young tight end possess, it is a best bet to wager the over for Kittle in this week's game.
