Best Bet: 49ers-Lions

Here is a bet that will likely help you increase your bankroll in the San Francisco 49ers matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions defense has struggled mightily to cover tight ends in the past couple of seasons.

The Lions Week 1 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, feature one of the game's best tight ends in George Kittle.

Related: New SI Sportsbook has launched

Against the Lions revamped secondary, Kittle should have every opportunity to secure targets, receptions and a significant amount of yards after the catch.

“I think we really pushed each other throughout the offseason," Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson told reporters. "But, like I said, George is one of my best buds and a guy that you just love to be around, and we just feed off each other in that sense. So I think it’s kind of cool we get to play our first game, and he gets to come up here and experience Detroit.”

According to DraftKings, the over/under on Kittle's total receiving yards in Week 1 is 64.5 (-115).

Last season, Kittle went over that total in 50% of the games he played. His season was reduced to 8 games due to battling injuries.

Given the competitive nature that both he and the Lions young tight end possess, it is a best bet to wager the over for Kittle in this week's game.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER