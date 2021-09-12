September 12, 2021
Publish date:

Best Bet: 49ers-Lions

Here is a bet that will likely help you increase your bankroll in the San Francisco 49ers matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Author:

The Detroit Lions defense has struggled mightily to cover tight ends in the past couple of seasons. 

The Lions Week 1 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, feature one of the game's best tight ends in George Kittle. 

Against the Lions revamped secondary, Kittle should have every opportunity to secure targets, receptions and a significant amount of yards after the catch. 

“I think we really pushed each other throughout the offseason," Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson told reporters. "But, like I said, George is one of my best buds and a guy that you just love to be around, and we just feed off each other in that sense. So I think it’s kind of cool we get to play our first game, and he gets to come up here and experience Detroit.”

According to DraftKings, the over/under on Kittle's total receiving yards in Week 1 is 64.5 (-115).

Last season, Kittle went over that total in 50% of the games he played. His season was reduced to 8 games due to battling injuries. 

Given the competitive nature that both he and the Lions young tight end possess, it is a best bet to wager the over for Kittle in this week's game.

