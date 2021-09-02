Tim Boyle, Da'Shawn Hand Placed on Injured Reserve List
The Detroit Lions opened up two more roster positions to allow veteran cornerback Dean Marlowe and tight end Darren Fells back on the roster.
On Thursday morning, it was announced that backup quarterback Tim Boyle and defensive end Da'Shawn Hand had been placed on injured reserve to start the 2021 NFL season.
For Boyle, he underwent successful thumb surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Unfortunately for Hand, his career continues to be hampered by injuries.
The 25-year-old defensive lineman told reporters just one day before injuring his groin that he was looking forward to proving he could stay healthy and be productive out on the football field.
“They believe in me," Hand said. "I’ve been doing things the right way, and they paid off. That’s why I’m still here. I just want my talent to show. I want to stay healthy, and I want to show you all I can really do this. I can be a bona fide player in this league.”
Both are eligible to come off of the IR list as early as in three weeks, prior to Week 4 of the NFL schedule.
Practice squad transactions
The Lions also announced the additions of five new players to the practice squad, including linebacker Jessie Lemonier, quarterback Steven Montez, cornerback Parnell Motley and tight ends Jared Pinkney, Shane Zylstra.
In order to make room, the team released linebacker Rashod Berry, nose tackle Miles Brown, tight end Alize Mack and running Dedrick Mills from their original practice squad established on Wednesday.
