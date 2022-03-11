10 Free Agents Lions Should Avoid Signing

Read more on the 10 free agents the Detroit Lions should avoid signing this offseason.

The free agent season is almost upon us, and the list of players who are about to test the market is long.

Detroit has four major needs. The Lions need a capable backup quarterback, a true No. 1 receiver who can stretch a defense, a legit pass rusher and a top-tier safety.

While there are some enticing free agents, there are 10 free agents Detroit needs to avoid like the plague.



Andy Dalton (QB)

The former longtime starter with Cincinnati has now become a journeyman backup, and is now looking for his third team in as many years. As a "band aid" in Dallas and Chicago, Dalton threw a combined 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Dwayne Haskins (QB)

Loaded with arm strength and toxic immaturity, Haskins is the most immature football player I have seen in 40 years.

He struck out quickly in Washington and was cut by the end of the 2020 season, after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2019 draft. Haskins then signed with Pittsburgh in early 2021, a week after his college coach Urban Meyer got the Jacksonville head coaching job and passed on him.

Cam Newton (QB)

Newton tried to hold on and played in 15 games in 2020 for New England, throwing eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Newton then attempted to make his “big comeback” for Carolina last season. And, he proceeded to look like a shell of his old self.



Josh Rosen (QB)



He was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft, after he said he did not want to get drafted by the Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rosen is now looking to sign with his fourth team in four years. Enough said.

Michael Gallup (WR)

Dallas owner Jerry Jones loves players with star power, and he always finds a way to take care of those who have it. Name the last star player he let get away who has ripped it up somewhere else.

The first red flag with Gallup is his yards-per-catch average has decreased over the past three seasons. The second red flag is his catches-to-targets ratio has not been good over his career (193 catches on 348 targets). The third red flag is that Gallup is coming off a torn ACL.

Allen Robinson (WR)

He is one of the biggest wildcards in free agency this year. Everyone wants to point to the quarterback play in Chicago last season to explain Robinson’s production dropping like a rock. However, could it be that he is nearing the end of his career, heading into his ninth season? Maybe, just maybe, he is about to become a big-time bust on his next team.

Philip G. Pavely, USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR)

He might just be Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck’s favorite name to say on the air. However, in Valdes-Scantling's four-year career, he has only caught half of the passes thrown in his direction (123 catches on 247 targets).

Valdes-Scantling also is coming off his lowest yardage output of his career (430 yards in 2021).

Ryan Kerrigan (EDGE)

After 10 years in Washington, and a big-time reputation for being a pass rusher, Kerrigan left to take a paycheck from the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

His production had been dwindling his last two seasons in Washington, but it fell off a cliff in 2021 with the Eagles. Kerrigan played in 16 games, and posted a total of three tackles and no sacks.



Malik Hooker (S)



After missing most of 2020 with an injury, Hooker signed a a one-year “prove-it” deal with Dallas. He did not really prove anything on the No. 20-ranked pass defense in the league. The only thing Hooker proved is he is a stop-gap player with an injury past.

Tyrann Mathieu (S)

After evaluating Mathieu in Super Bowl LV against Tampa Bay, he is forever crossed out for me. Mathieu did not play hard in the big game. He did not control his emotions, and he hurt his team. Mathieu was seen jogging on game film on several plays, and it was embarrassing how he gave up on that Leonard Fournette touchdown run.

To add insult to injury, he came out last year and called the Chiefs fanbase, “One of the most toxic fanbases in all of sports.”

Mathieu is the absolute last free agent Detroit needs.