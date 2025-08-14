Local News Station Airs Most Unfortunate Typo Involving Michael Penix Jr’s Last Name
Anyone who has ever seen, heard or said Michael Penix Jr.'s name has probably noticed that his last name is just one letter off another very specific word. Penix has lived his entire life with that name so there is no doubt he's aware of this fact.
Unfortunately, typos are a part of life. Maybe you're rushing. Maybe you're spelling something that your computer wants to autocorrect. It happens.
And it happened on Savannah CBS affiliate during WTOC's evening news on Wednesday night. The broadcast aired a segment about a fight during Atlanta's joint practice with the Titans. While they showed Penix addressing the media about the incident, a chyron ran with that unfortunate typo.
They replaced the X with an S.
It's the kind of mistake you shouldn't search social media for out of fear for what will happen to your algorithms, but it did indeed happen.
Better luck next time.