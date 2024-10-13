SI

London Fans Were Chanting 'Green Bay Sucks' After Watching Caleb Williams

Stephen Douglas

A Packers fan in London eggs on the local crowd.
The Chicago Bears beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16 on Sunday afternoon in London's Totenham Hotspur Stadium. Caleb Williams had a breakout game throwing for 226 yards and four touchdown passes and for good measure he added 56 yards on the ground.

By the time the game was over the entire town was pulling for the Bears despite the fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars second home is basically England. All the proof you need that the London faithful had been converted was the "Green Bay sucks" chant that broke out in the fourth quarter.

The chant even made its way onto the broadcast.

That's how good the Caleb Williams experience was on Sunday. Those are some very strong vibes. Absolute Chicago scenes across the pond.

No wonder Oasis has Soldier Field on their reunion tour itinerary. It's not a question of which band member will wear a Williams jersey when they play, but how many.

