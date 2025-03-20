Longtime Patriots Captain Had Perfect Bill Belichick Quote After Surprise Release
David Andrews was one of the significant remaining connections to the New England Patriots dynasty, a winner of two Super Bowls with the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-led franchise after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The former Georgia center would go on to start 11 games as a rookie, and would ultimately make 121 starts from 2015 to '24, becoming a team captain in '17.
He was limited to just four games last season by a shoulder injury, and with new leadership taking over the franchise, Andrews's time with New England has come to an end. He was released by the franchise a week ago, and was clearly not expecting the move. Speaking to former teammate and Patriots quarterback Bryan Hoyer on their podcast The Quick Snap on Wednesday, he used an apropos Bill Belichick quote to describe the feeling.
“I found out earlier that week. You’re a little shocked by it,” Andrews said. “I’ve been so blessed. I’ve had 10 years and never got fired. I was living a pipe dream that I would hopefully make the decision myself.
“What did Bill say? There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and you’re hoping it’s not a train, and I was hoping it wasn’t a train, and it was a train.”
That train can come for any player—or coach—eventually. It even came for Belichick after the 2023 season, and his replacement Jerod Mayo after just one disappointing season in '24.
“No one wants to get fired, even from the real world. I definitely respect their decision. Do I like it? No,” Andrews said. “I thought I could provide value. I was hoping that I could try to play and just try to get the ship in the right direction and help the organization and the community.”
Andrews says that New England remains home, and that he doesn't have "any plans to make any drastic moves right now, just depending on different situations." That makes it seem very unclear whether the 32-year-old will look to continue his career elsewhere.
The Patriots worked quickly to replace Andrews, signing former Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year deal.