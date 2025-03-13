Patriots Releasing Longtime Captain After Nine Seasons
David Andrews won two Super Bowls with New England.
The New England Patriots plan to release long-time center and team captain David Andrews, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
"Andrews is recovering from shoulder surgery," added Reiss. "If he decides to retire, the expectation is that the team would host a ceremony for him to honor his widespread contributions over the last decade."
Andrews was signed by the Patriots in May of 2015 after going undrafted out of the University of Georgia. He went on to start 121 games over the last nine seasons and has been a team captain for New England since 2017.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
