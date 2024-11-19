Louis Riddick: The NFL Needs Someone Like Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders has his Colorado Buffaloes very much alive in the race for the College Football Playoff. His second year in Boulder has been a smashing success and it seems like the better his actual team plays on the actual field, the quieter the circus gets around him. At least until recently when sports media personalities figured out a way to get him into segments by connecting him with NFL coaching vacancies that do not currently exist. It was a nice, quiet run while it lasted.
Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys is a thing and Get Up has discussed before. In the wake of yet another disasterous home loss by America's Team in Week 11, they looked at the latest developments on the situation Tuesday morning.
Louis Riddick was asked by Mike Greenberg what he thought of a Deion-Jerry Jones marriage if it came to be and offered an interesting opinion.
"The NFL needs someone like Deion Sanders, quite honestly," Riddick said. "He fits the NFL, it's a matter of whether or not the NFL fits him."
Riddick did not elaborate on why the NFL, the most successful professional sports league going right now, needs someone like Sanders, which is a bummer. His other points, however, are sound.
Sanders would command respect and has a lot of institutional knowledge of what players need and don't need from their NFL coaches. But he's also in a pretty sweet situation right now with Colorado—with the possibility he could upgrade his own situation on the college level.
Anyone who leverages the NFL into content does, quite honestly, need Sanders patrolling the sidelines at AT&T Stadium. And with each passing day the idea feels like it gets more reasonable.