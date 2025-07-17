SI

'Love Island' Star Steals the Show at First Chargers Practice in Los Angeles

Pepe came out to support the hometown team.

Mike Kadlick

Love Island star Pepe Garcia was a special guest at Chargers practice on Thursday.
Love Island star Pepe Garcia was a special guest at Chargers practice on Thursday. / Screenshot via @krisrhim1 on X.
Somehow, some way, the news of wide receiver Mike Williams's sudden retirement may be the second biggest story to come out of the Chargers' first training camp practice on Thursday.

That's because, as captured by several Chargers beat reporters—and then confirmed by the Chargers themselves—Love Island star Pepe Garcia was in attendance as a special guest at L.A.'s "The Bolt" facility in El Segundo, Calif.

A Santa Ana, Calif. native, Garcia recently finished in fourth place on the latest season of Love Island USA alongside fellow Islander Iris Kendall. Unfortunately, while the two have reportedly continued their relationship following season's end, Iris didn't make the trip to practice with Pepe—though she did comment on the Chargers' Instagram post of him with several heart emojis.

Pepe reportedly stole the show at the conclusion of practice, signing autographs for fans alongside Chargers players and coaches. ESPN's Kris Rhim posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the star was "being treated like a hall of famer," and "signed more autographs than Jim Harbaugh."

Sans Mike Williams, the Chargers will be back at it on Friday as they gear up for their Week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs—from São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5. We'll be sure to report back if any more Islanders make a visit.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

