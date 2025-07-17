'Love Island' Star Steals the Show at First Chargers Practice in Los Angeles
Somehow, some way, the news of wide receiver Mike Williams's sudden retirement may be the second biggest story to come out of the Chargers' first training camp practice on Thursday.
That's because, as captured by several Chargers beat reporters—and then confirmed by the Chargers themselves—Love Island star Pepe Garcia was in attendance as a special guest at L.A.'s "The Bolt" facility in El Segundo, Calif.
Check it out:
A Santa Ana, Calif. native, Garcia recently finished in fourth place on the latest season of Love Island USA alongside fellow Islander Iris Kendall. Unfortunately, while the two have reportedly continued their relationship following season's end, Iris didn't make the trip to practice with Pepe—though she did comment on the Chargers' Instagram post of him with several heart emojis.
Pepe reportedly stole the show at the conclusion of practice, signing autographs for fans alongside Chargers players and coaches. ESPN's Kris Rhim posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the star was "being treated like a hall of famer," and "signed more autographs than Jim Harbaugh."
What a world.
Sans Mike Williams, the Chargers will be back at it on Friday as they gear up for their Week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs—from São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5. We'll be sure to report back if any more Islanders make a visit.