Mac Jones Was Cackling About His Fourth Quarter Interception During Press Conference
Jones threw an interception with the game tied in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals when he fired a pass downfield to Ricky Pearsall that was picked off by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. A few minutes later San Francisco took a safety to fall behind, but Jones was able to lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes.
With the 49ers getting the win, Jones was able to laugh about what could have been a costly turnover after the game. Like, really laugh.
"I mean I threw it right to the guy so it wasn't like he made a good play," said Jones. "I mean good for him. He caught it. Like, awesome. But it was technically the second part of my read and I took a hitch to it and ripped it and he was standing right there, so."
Jones finished with 284 yards passing and a touchdown with Brock Purdy out with an injury. The 49ers are now 2-0 with Jones starting. Sometimes you just have to laugh.