SI

Mac Jones Was Cackling About His Fourth Quarter Interception During Press Conference

Stephen Douglas

Mac Jones threw an interception against the Cardinals and was able to laugh about it after the game.
Mac Jones threw an interception against the Cardinals and was able to laugh about it after the game. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jones threw an interception with the game tied in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals when he fired a pass downfield to Ricky Pearsall that was picked off by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. A few minutes later San Francisco took a safety to fall behind, but Jones was able to lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes.

With the 49ers getting the win, Jones was able to laugh about what could have been a costly turnover after the game. Like, really laugh.

"I mean I threw it right to the guy so it wasn't like he made a good play," said Jones. "I mean good for him. He caught it. Like, awesome. But it was technically the second part of my read and I took a hitch to it and ripped it and he was standing right there, so."

Jones finished with 284 yards passing and a touchdown with Brock Purdy out with an injury. The 49ers are now 2-0 with Jones starting. Sometimes you just have to laugh.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL