Mac Jones Has Classy Answer About 49ers QB Situation After Big Win vs. Rams
Mac Jones helped lead a shorthanded 49ers team to an enormous road victory over their NFC West rival Rams on Thursday night, posting a career night. Filling in for the injured Brock Purdy, Jones competed 33 of his 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. It was all head coach Kyle Shanahan could ask for and has to be of comfort to the franchise as they know they have a backup who is capable of such performances.
During his post-game press conference Jones was asked about his feelings regarding the team's quarterback situation and capped an impressive night with a classy answer.
"They brought me here to play as a backup and that's my job," he said. "Brock's the starter of this team. Right now he's dealing with something and for him to go out last week and play when you probably know he's not at full health shows a lot. I'm just trying to get some wins for this team so it helps us down the line."
It's a savvy response to a question that's almost impossible to answer. And it may reflect the best-case scenario for the 49ers who will have to overcome significant injury problems to stay the course and get where they want to go.
A 4-1 start with wins over every other team in their division—if they can get this type of play from those like Jones who step in—suggests they might just get there.