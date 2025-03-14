Mack Hollins Arrives Barefoot to Introductory Patriots Press Conference
Mack Hollins arrived at his introductory press conference with the Patriots in only a way Mack Hollins can: shoeless.
That's right. As captured by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the 31-year-old wide receiver entered the media workroom to speak with reporters on Friday rocking a sweatshirt and pants—but with nothing on his feet. Here's a look:
Hollins rarely—if ever—wears shoes in an effort to limit injuries, something he said he started six or seven years ago under the guidance of trainers.
"Met some trainers... out in Australia," he explained on Friday. "They showed up, I flew them out from Australia to Philly. They showed up and the way ya'll look at me is the way I was looking at them. They were walking around Philly barefoot and I was like, 'I might've sent the wrong guys out here.' But that was the philosophy was being barefoot and getting back to your original ways of movement."
Hollins is also well-known for some of his other off-field antics, including running a TikTok account—called Mack's Time Hacks—giving life advice and tips on various things, not using utensils, and apparently not eating a vegetable in over three years.
The Patriots have an interesting one on their hands, that's for sure.