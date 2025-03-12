Mailbag: 49ers Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Player Exodus
It’s been a busy week of free agency, and we’re gonna go lightning round for this week’s NFL mailbag, so I can get to more of your questions. Let’s go …
From Kevin Kistner (@KistnerKev28995): Can you explain the 49ers seemingly tearing down? It seems like a complete philosophy shift when, for the most part, they’ve been highly competitive.
Kevin, it’s a pivot, and one that was absolutely necessary. And it’s not as uncommon as you think. The Los Angeles Rams went through a similar cap purge in 2023, carrying $75 million in dead money after dumping Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner, among others. Last year, it was the Buffalo Bills’ turn, carrying $75 million in dead cap after moving on from Stefon Diggs, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White and Mitch Morse. Both the ’23 Rams and ’24 Bills made the playoffs, by the way.
In the end, San Francisco’s ability to do the same is going to come down to what winning always comes down to in the NFL, and what the San Francisco 49ers’ foundation was built on in the first place: good, old-fashioned drafting and developing.
From Tim Larry (@Tim_Larry31): Niners fan here Albert, help me understand the exodus… is it all about clearing the decks for Brock’s salary next year? Retool or rebuild? I need some clarity. Johnny better hit on the draft.
Larry, like I just said, I think it’s more retool. If they draft well, you still have a solid core there with Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk (tentatively), George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Deommodore Lenoir. The cupboard isn’t exactly bare. They’ll be alright.
From Tom Le (@le_tom79489): What are the Commanders doing?
Tom, they’re going for it. With an NFC championship game under their belts, the Washington Commanders rightfully feel like they’re close enough to make a real run.They have Marshon Lattimore returning for 2025 (they hope healthier), and get Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel now, plus five draft picks, including their slotted first- and second-rounders. And they’ve done a fantastic job of putting themselves in position to do this.
Because of the work Washington did in the draft last year—not just landing Jayden Daniels, but also getting guys such as Mike Sainristil, Brandon Coleman and Luke McCaffrey—and before that in free agency, the team was in solid ground going into the offseason. Which has allowed for these swings with the draft just a few weeks away.
It’ll be fun to see how many of them connect.
From Jay (@FireCanales): Will Tee Higgins be a panther?
Jay, looking at your handle … lay off Dave Canales! He did a good job last year.
On Higgins, I think you, and every other fan base, is going to have to be patient. The Cincinnati Bengals’ willingness to listen to trade proposals on Trey Hendrickson is an indication that they’re prioritizing keeping not just one, but both of their star receivers. And I don’t think anything short of locking in Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins is going to go over great with their franchise quarterback. So in the interest of keeping Joe Burrow on board, they have to make every effort they possibly can to make sure both of those guys are taken care of.
So if a trade is going to happen with Higgins, I think it’d be the result of a long, failed negotiation. Which is to say it’d have to be closer to the July deadline to sign a tagged player to a long-term deal (no one will trade for Higgins without having a long-term deal done).
From LIONSBLOOD20 (@BK_SHAKY): Do you see the Lions going after Hendrickson?
I think it’s possible. The Bengals want at least a second-round pick for him, and it’s a lot to ask, to give a 31-year-old pass rusher, regardless of how good he is, in excess of $30 million per year while forking over that type of draft capital to pry him away. The Detroit Lions are picking at the end of the round, so maybe the pick would be a little easier for them to part with, but I would question how it’d affect negotiations with Aidan Hutchinson. That said …
From Luke Peterson (@LukePetee12): Anything on Detroit and looking for an edge player?
Luke, I think the release of Za’Darius Smith is a precursor to something happening at the position. But I’d warn that it does not have to be in free agency or via a trade. This year’s draft class is obscenely deep in edge players, so it’s certainly possible they could spend both the 28th and 60th picks on defensive linemen, and wind up looking smart for it down the line. It’s fun to think of the idea of someone like Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. being on that roster.
From Greg (@panther1gb89): Are the Panthers in on possibly trading for Hendrickson?
Greg, I’d be surprised. They have too many holes to fill to give up high-end draft capital to go get him. They only have eight picks to work with right now, and plenty to address.
From Lane Burks (@LaneBurks3): Any news on Trey Hendrickson and the Colts?
O.K., this one makes some sense. The Indianapolis Colts have to win now. Their new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo came from Cincinnati. And they invested on the back end of the defense with Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum coming in. Indy should think about sending pick No. 45 to the Bengals for Hendrickson, who would be an instant difference-maker for them.
From axelMTG (@axelMTG): There have been rumors for several years that the Seahawks will sell the team soon. Is there any update on that transition?
I don’t have one. Jody Allen’s been pretty private as an owner, though people there say she has been engaged. I do know other owners have, over the past few years, had the Seattle Seahawks marked as a potential “next team to be sold.” Would Jeff Bezos be interested in that one? He has ties to the area, of course.
From Bryan Hilario (@BigBry55): Big listener of yours on 98.5 locally. Thoughts on Rams moves and/or whispers you’re hearing regarding their draft interests. Rookie QB a potential dark horse? Thanks Breer!
Bryan, thanks for listening, first of all! I’d say, yes, I could see the Rams taking a quarterback somewhere in the draft, though probably not in the first round. I think they’ll be on the lookout for corners going forward—be it in the draft or if there’s some sort of trade opportunity in the months to come. It’s been a while since we’ve seen them really take a big swing … so maybe that’ll come.
From Nate Madewell (@madeMEwell85): You’re Carolina GM Dan Morgan; James Pearce Jr., Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, Tet McMillan, Tyler Warren and Ashton Jeanty are all on the board. Who do you pick?
Nate, I’ve become smitten with Jalon Walker (the linebacker out of Georgia, for those not yet up on their draft prospects). The idea of putting him in Ejiro Evero’s defense as a sort of Swiss Army knife is a lot of fun. I also think, of the guys you mentioned, he has the best chance to give you premium production at a premium position, perhaps in a Micah Parsons type of way.
From jermaine jones (@jermaine611): Breer how do you think the Bears have done so far this offseason?
Jermaine, I love the investment in the lines of scrimmage, which mirrors what Ben Johnson saw in Detroit—the Lions’ offensive and defensive lines have been the cornerstone of Dan Campbell’s teams. So to add Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson (though Jackson has a little bit of an injury concern) on offense; and Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo on defense, I think, is an example of GM Ryan Poles carrying out the vision that Johnson would have for the Bears.
From A$AP Brad (@severn58): Chiefs still in the OT market come draft day?
Yes, Brad. I’m not sure Jawaan Taylor has a future there past 2025, and Jaylon Moore is a projection—the Kansas City Chiefs are betting on the come with him. So it’d make sense for K.C. to add a tackle to the mix, particularly with Kingsley Suamataia moving inside to compete for the starting left guard spot.
From lilaban (@lil_aban): What’s the latest on Seattle in FA?
Aban, keep an eye on their search for guards and centers. I think that’ll be a focus for them both in the second wave of free agency and the draft.
From The Other Big Sean (@HyboyJr): Confidence level that Cousins will be a Cleveland Brown by the end of this week?
I dunno … 6 out of 10? I think the Atlanta Falcons still have to be convinced to let him go. And we’ll see how motivated the Browns are to go get Kirk Cousins, who played for Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota in 2018 and ’19—he was Cousins’s position coach there, then his coordinator.
From Christopher Sousa (@Chris__Sousa): Do you see the Patriots trading up with the Browns to take Travis Hunter?
Probably not.
From FantasyBurner (@FantasyBurner12): Player comparisons top 3-5 QB prospects?
Burner, I’m not that deep into it, but I’ll give you comps I’ve heard for the first two guys: Steve McNair for Cam Ward and Geno Smith for Shedeur Sanders.
From Greg Feltes (@gregfeltes): After a few days of free agency with Tennessee making no moves at QB, which team will Cam Ward be drafted by—the Titans or Giants?
If I had to guess right now? Titans.
From Eduard van den Brink (@Eduardvdb17): Patriots activity died down after day 1, are they still willing to spend and improve their team? Is it under the terms that seem to be set (culture builder, experience with staff, etc)? Who are players they are interested in?
Yeah, they’re willing to spend, but I actually agree with how they’ve leaned into trying to find culture fits for Mike Vrabel’s program—it’s important to do that in Year 1 for a new coach. You can take more risks after his foundation is laid.
From Ace Gaming (@CODCHAMP13): Is Cleveland done or are they looking at Brandon Auyik and do you think they will draft a QB at 2?
Ace, I think they’d kick tires on Aiyuk if the price is right. And I think whether they draft a quarterback at No. 2 might ride on who falls to them. I do know there are teams, not specifically the Browns, that would see Ward as worthy of that pick, and Sanders … not so much. We’ll see what happens.
From Seth Walsh (@SethWalsh17): Thoughts on Kupp?
I love Detroit for Cooper Kupp, but that’s just me. Reunite him with Jared Goff. Get him in a room with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Bring him to a program he really fits. Let him compete for a title. (But I would also keep an eye on the Rams’ alums in Jacksonville, who could view Kupp as a guy who could be a torchbearer for their program.)
From Ricker81 (@D_Ricker81): What is the Giants’ plan at QB if they strike out on both Rodgers and Russ?
Ricker, I think in that scenario they’d probably throw their hat in the ring for Cousins—and I’m not sure they wouldn’t want Cousins over Russell Wilson. (The Falcons could have a trade market after all for Cousins, who has a no-trade clause.)
From Lyin_Insider (@Lyin_Insider): Will Kevin Zeitler retire or play for one more year? Hoping he re-signs with the Lions.
I haven’t heard otherwise. And I’d agree that the Lions should try to bring him back.
From Jp (@Jp11238156): Is Aaron Rodgers going to be a New York Giant?
I don’t know, Jp. He’s kept his intentions quiet, just like the last time.
From Lawrence (@Vista_Test2): High-level explanation on how comp picks are accumulated from relinquishing free agents?
Lawrence, it’s a complicated formula based on pay and playing time that the NFL keeps under lock and key. It’s also worth noting that it’s not just, You get ‘X’ for losing ‘Y.’ Free-agent additions factor into the equation, too—so if you lose a guy at a certain level, and replace him with an unrestricted free agent at the same level, then they cancel each other out. Also, guys signed after a certain date in May, and guys who are cut, don’t count in the formula.
From Yap (@Yapybara): What are the chances the Patriots pull off a big-name trade? Aiyuk? Higgins? Hendrickson?
Yap, I think they’re keeping their options open, but right now, I think they’re in dire need of a big year in the draft. And flipping capital would hurt their ability to do that. It’s where Washington was a year ago, which is different from where the Commanders are now, after they had that big year in the draft in 2024.