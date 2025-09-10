Malik Nabers Addresses Frustration on Sidelines During Giants' Loss to Commanders
Malik Nabers was seen visibly frustrated on the sidelines during the Giants' loss to the Commanders on Sunday. The Giants failed to score a touchdown in the loss to Washington, registering just a pair of field goals in a 21–6 loss.
Nabers clarified on Wednesday that he was not frustrated because he wanted the ball more. After all, he was targeted 12 times and hauled in five catches for 71 yards, but felt he and the offense could have played better.
"Just 12 targets and five catches, it's now how I want to end the day off," Nabers said. "I know everybody was more focused on me overall being mad I wasn't getting the ball. It wasn't at all what I was concerned about. I had 12 targets so why would I argue about getting the ball if I had 12 targets? Just overall how I played—I don't think that's why I was frustrated. Like I said, I was trying to get the offense going. .... The lights was on, the game was on, it's time to play. I feel like that just got pushed over and everybody was talking about how I was having attitude."
"I got NBF. I got a natural b— face," Nabers said. "That's just what it is. That's my face. When you all talk to me, I look the same way every time. We all know it's just how I am. I guess I gotta smile more."
In one specific moment during the loss, Nabers was seen having an animated exchange with coach Brian Daboll. He clarified following the game that it was simply part of him trying to get the offense going.
"I felt like we were lacking out there. The energy wasn't right, so I took it upon myself to try to boost people up. It's two competitive people going at it,” he said. “He wants to win, I want to win. I think that's why he brought me over here, because we're just alike. So, it was two people just going at it—we were trying to get the same outcome."
Nabers and the Giants offense will look to rebound when they face the Cowboys this Sunday.