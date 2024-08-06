Malik Nabers and Kerby Joseph Started Another Fight at Giants-Lions Joint Practice
The Detroit Lions and New York Giants were back for another day of joint practice on Tuesday, a day after players engaged in a few light scuffles. Giants first round pick Malik Nabers got into it with Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph. Tempers flared. Punches were thrown.
See, what happened was Joseph was thrown a pass that was broken up by Terrion Arnold. As Nabers jogged past Joseph neither player diverted from his chosen path. They collided and Nabers gave Joseph a shove up high and picked up a bit of speed in case Joseph decided to come after him. He did. That's when guys started swinging at heavily padded helmets.
As you can see, more players got involved. Giants running back Devin Singletary appeared to get some shots in before the fracas was broken up.
This is the second year in a row where the Giants and Lions have held joint practices during training camp. You would think they'd have worked on personal relationships by now.