Malik Nabers Makes NFL History on Sweet Touchdown Catch
Malik Nabers continues to have an absurd rookie year.
On Sunday, the rookie wide receiver broke the New York Giants' single-season receptions record and, later in the game, he made some NFL history too.
Nabers hauled in his 108th reception on the season early in New York's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, giving him the team record. But on a spectacular play in the third quarter, he set an NFL record as well.
The Giants faced third-and-8 on Philadelphia's 45-yard line and quarterback Drew Lock found Nabers open down the left side. He secured the catch, then wowed fans when he broke a tackle and managed to stay in bounds and fall into the end zone.
Video is below.
That was Nabers's 109th catch of the season, which set a new rookie record, passing Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who has 108. Bowers will have a chance to pass his rookie counterpart later in the afternoon as Vegas takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Nabers entered Week 18 with 104 receptions for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns. After that TD he had five catches for 64 yards and a score on the day.
The Giants made Nabers the sixth pick of the 2024 NFL draft and it appears to have been a home run selection.