Malik Nabers’s Emotional Move at End of Giants’ Ugly Loss Had Fans Sounding Off
The Russell Wilson era with the New York Giants got off to a brutal start on Sunday as the new-look offense was only able to ring up six points on two field goals in a 21-6 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders.
Russell, who is in his first season with the Giants, threw for just 168 yards and finished with a quarterback rating of 59.3 in his debut.
The team's star wide receiver, Malik Nabers, seemed frustrated throughout the game, and was even seen having some heated words with his coach Brian Daboll in the first half.
In the final minutes of the loss, Nabers, who finished with five catches for 71 yards, looked really depressed on the bench as he put a towel over his head for what ended up being one of the saddest images of Week 1:
With Wilson struggling in his first game and rookie Jaxson Dart listed as the No. 2 quarterback, you can soon expect to hear calls for a change at QB for a franchise that has struggled for years to find a quarterback who can lead to the team to wins.
Fans had a lot to say about that Nabers image, with many knowing exactly how he felt:
Safe to say the Giants kicked off their season in the worst possible way on Sunday. They will try to bounce back in Week 2 when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys.