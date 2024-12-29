Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy Jr. Combine for NFL History in Giants' Otherwise Gloomy Season
Perhaps there is light at the end of the tunnel for the struggling New York Giants.
With a big first half Sunday in the Giants' Week 17 clash against the Indianapolis Colts, rookie phenoms Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. made a bit of NFL history, becoming the second pair of rookie teammates since 1970 to both tally 1,000 total yards.
The other pair of rookies? Marques Colston and Reggie Bush for the New Orleans Saints in 2006.
Nabers entered the Giants' Week 17 matchup with 97 catches for 969 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Tracy registered 984 yards from scrimmage on 192 total touches—158 rushing attempts and 34 receptions.
Both players surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the opening two quarters at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, as Nabers hauled in four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Tracy logged 60 total yards on nine touches (eight rushes, one catch) to help the Giants build a 21–13 lead at the break.
The Giants entered Sunday as the front-runners to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. If they do select a quarterback in April—perhaps one of the two top prospects in Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward—New York will have a young, proven offensive core to surround its new franchise QB.