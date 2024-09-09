Matt LaFleur Names Malik Willis Packers’ Starting QB if Jordan Love Remains Out
Malik Willis appears to be getting his shot as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.
On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Willis would be the team's starter under center as long as Jordan Love is sidelined. Love suffered an MCL sprain late in the team's opening week loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport quoted LaFleur saying, "If Jordan is not cleared, then we'll start Malik, and Sean [Clifford] will be the backup."
The Tennessee Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Liberty. He backed up Ryan Tannehill that year, but did see action in eight games. He played in three during the 2023 season, but after the Titans selected Will Levis in the 2023 draft, he became their future at the position.
The Packers acquired Willis on August 26, 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
In 12 career games, Willis has completed 35 of 67 passes (52.2%), for 350 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 144 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
That's not much of a resume for a guy who may need to step in and play over the next four to six weeks as Love recovers. Before being traded, he played a decent amount for the Titans in the preseason and completed 20 of 27 passes (74.1%) for 205 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He added 101 yards on 11 carries. Willis is talented. He's fast, has good arm strength, and had a solid preseason.
Willis will get his chance to impress in Green Bay while Love recovers.