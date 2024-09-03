Top 10 Cameos and Performances in the ‘ManningCast' Musical, Including Livvy Dunne
Football is back and so are Peyton and Eli Manning for the fourth season of ESPN's ManningCast. To kick off the new season Omaha Productions made a whole damn 10-minute musical packed with cameos from celebrities and NFL players. They released the video Tuesday morning and... it's pretty good?
The video starts with the brothers Manning sitting in a living room with their father and by the time they're done they're making a musical. According to Deadline they'd been working on this since February. The musical part was shot on stage at Kent Denver School’s Anschutz Theater.
Here's the video, which is very much worth your time if you're a football fan.
And here are the 10-ish best cameos and or performances in the video.
Myles Garrett
He doesn't do much, but that football costume is funny. Sometimes it's nice to see something you don't have to think about. Myles Garrett in a football costume is one of them.
Livvy Dunne
NIL's greatest success story has now been in two consecutive ManningCast promo videos. Last year she auditioned for the show. This year she sat in the audience and put on a hat.
Jason Kelce
The year of Kelce continues with an incredibly quick appearance in the musical. He doesn't sing. He doesn't take his shirt off. He doesn't even crush a beer. All he does is shout MUSICAL and it works perfectly for his brand.
Baker Mayfield
Remember when Baker Mayfield, with everything else he had going on, wore that big coat to the podium, looking like some version of Ricketty Cricket? What a choice. Say what you want about Omaha Productions, they are significantly online. Sure, this is a comically large quarter-zip, but
Snoop Dogg
Hot on the heels of his Olympic triumph, Snoop got paid whatever they paid him to do this for a few seconds. Nothing but respect for one of the greatest public relations comebacks this country has ever seen. Snoop has worked with a number of producers throughout his career, but only the Mannings were brave enough to let him rap about quarter-zips.
Roger Goodell
Despite the fact that Goodell once invited us into his home for the NFL draft, he's still far from human most of the time. And yet the Mannings have him out there acting his heart out as an evil genius who wants nothing more than for Peyton and Eli to focus on football for some reason. Seems like a Disney problem that Goodell wouldn't have to worry about.
Chad Ochocinco and Michael Rubin
Have to be honest here. Probably rough to be a person who spent a ton of money on a disastrous jersey by scrimping and saving only to see it all be turned into a D-plus throwaway joke. Capitalism, baby! Luckily, Ochocinco's delivery of "who designed this s---" was so good it actually justified Rubin's appearance.
Andy Reid and the Barbershop Coach-tet
If you were to house a bunch of cotton candy and double-down on all your prescription medication the end result would be a dream that looks a lot like the most notable coaches (John Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll and Sean McVay) in the NFL performing the type of old-timey song and dance number that your great grandparents used to enjoy. Them all sporting quarter-zips, accumulating to five-fourths of a zip is a nice touch as well. Opposing teams, however, have to see this and wonder why these guys weren't grinding out 20-hour days at the office. Not too late to place some unders.
Archie Manning
The patriarch of the Manning family plays a minor role in this video all things considered. His contribution is more raising two incredibly well-adjusted football players. At 75-years old all he has to do is show up and let Robert Downey Jr. do the heavy lifting.
Peyton and Eli
The titular brothers are the reason that this not only works, but exists. The ManningCast is an enjoyable watch because they're an entertaining duo. And their sense of humor and willingness to be the butt of the joke is something that has defined them as marketers for what feels like decades.
There is no earthly reason for the ManningCast musical to exist or be good. And yet here we are watching football players and celebrities line up to make themselves look silly. Beyond the football, this is Peyton and Eli's legacy. The bad signing works. The jokes about themselves, their show, their quarter-zips and their ratings work.