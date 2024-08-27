SI

Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce Had Funniest Bloopers While Shooting NFL TV Ad

These two are the best.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce had too much fun shooting this commercial for NFL Sunday Ticket.
Jason Kelce's post-NFL career is in full swing as he's getting ready to spend his first year away from football working on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. He has also been spending time shooting commercials, including one for the NFL Sunday Ticket, which belongs to YouTube.

Kelce, who spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, was joined by his wife, Kylie Kelce, in the Sunday Ticket commercial and the two seemed to have a lot of fun shooting the ad. They had so much fun that a blooper reel was shared on social media and it's too good.

Check this out:

Never change, Kelces.

