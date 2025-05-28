Mark Andrews Gets Brutally Honest on Moving Past Crushing Playoff Mistakes vs. Bills
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews made a pair of uncharacteristic mistakes at the worst time during the Ravens' postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills in January.
Late in the fourth quarter, Andrews dropped what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion attempt, while earlier in the quarter, he fumbled after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson. The dropped pass on the two-point conversion attempt directly led to the Bills beating the Ravens and ending Baltimore's title hopes.
During OTAs with the Ravens on Wednesday, Andrews got honest on how he's dealt with making two costly mistakes in the postseason over the last four months.
"I surrounded myself with good people and didn't look at the outside noise," Andrews told reporters. "Looked myself in the mirror and know the type of player I am, know the type of work I put in. As a professional, it's about being able to move past it, but storing that in the memory bank. Understanding that this is not the end. This is something I'm going to work with, get better, improve and move on."
Though Andrews's season ended in nightmare fashion, he's channeling those errors into energy for the season ahead.
"It's tough," Andrews said. "This is my life. I put a lot of work into this. Everything I do and think about is focused on that. So, it wasn't the way I planned it, but that's all part of the story. I've been using it [as fuel]. I had an incredible offseason.”
"I'm excited to show what I can continue to do, and continue to improve myself and step up in big moments," he added. "It doesn't always go your way, but it's how you bounce back."
The devastating mistakes Andrews made in that postseason loss are not reflective of the reliable target he's consistently been for the Ravens over the years, and he will get the opportunity to "bounce back" this fall.