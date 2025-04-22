Mark Andrews Addresses Two-Point Conversion Drop in First Interview Since Playoff Loss
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews ended his 2024 season on an incredibly sour note after committing a costly drop on a two-point conversion attempt during the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Andrews did not speak to reporters after the loss and was not in attendance for the team's media availability on locker clean-out day, though he did briefly address the matter in an Instagram post.
Now, more than three months after the divisional round loss, Andrews reflected on the drop in his first interview since that January game. Speaking with ESPN's Jameson Hensley, Andrews took ownership for failing to catch the two-point conversion, but also indicated that his gloves were "soaked" and had been an issue for him throughout the game.
"I'm thinking, 'Do I take it off? Do I not?' It was so fast and so quick that it just happened," Andrews said. "And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play.
"That's sports, man. Things happen. I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, wasn't the best game and I'm looking forward to redemption."
It was a brutal moment for Andrews, who is not a player particularly prone to drops. He made clear that he's held himself accountable, but also knows that the low point is not indicative of him as a player. The upcoming 2025 season is his final year under contract in Baltimore, and he indicated that he's looking to redeem himself in a big way.