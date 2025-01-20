Mark Andrews Was Not Available to Speak to Reporters After Ravens' Playoff Loss to Bills
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been one of the team's most important players all season long, but his costly mistakes in the divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills were among the main culprits behind the Ravens' defeat.
After the game, unlike Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh and other members of the team, Mark Andrews did not make himself available to speak to reporters, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Andrews is contractually obligated to meet with the media after the game, per the NFL's rules. He skirted those responsibilities after Sunday's loss.
Andrews made a pair of brutal mistakes, including a fumble after a reception in the fourth quarter and a drop on the Ravens' two-point conversion attempt that could've tied the game with a minute left in regulation. Media members would reasonably be expecting to ask the 29-year-old about those moments, but he wasn't available to speak with reporters.
Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, the team will have its annual locker cleanout on Monday, so it's possible Andrews will be available to speak to reporters then.