SI

Mark Andrews Was Not Available to Speak to Reporters After Ravens' Playoff Loss to Bills

Andrews, who had a crucial drop in the fourth quarter, did not speak to reporters after the Ravens' divisional round loss.

Karl Rasmussen

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews / Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
In this story:

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been one of the team's most important players all season long, but his costly mistakes in the divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills were among the main culprits behind the Ravens' defeat.

After the game, unlike Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh and other members of the team, Mark Andrews did not make himself available to speak to reporters, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Andrews is contractually obligated to meet with the media after the game, per the NFL's rules. He skirted those responsibilities after Sunday's loss.

Andrews made a pair of brutal mistakes, including a fumble after a reception in the fourth quarter and a drop on the Ravens' two-point conversion attempt that could've tied the game with a minute left in regulation. Media members would reasonably be expecting to ask the 29-year-old about those moments, but he wasn't available to speak with reporters.

Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, the team will have its annual locker cleanout on Monday, so it's possible Andrews will be available to speak to reporters then.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL