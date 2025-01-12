Marlon Humphrey Jokingly Blames Ravens Fans for Getting 'Cussed Out' by Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens fans showed how advantageous playing on your home field really is on Saturday night as the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was electric from start to finish. It helped that the Ravens dominated and won 28–14 over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round to advance to the divisional playoff games.
The stadium was filled with a sea of purple and black, with minimal Terrible Towels being waved by opponent Steelers fans, which is rare as Steelers Nation tends to travel well.
The stadium was so loud that at one point, quarterback Lamar Jackson had to quiet down the audience during the team's final drive. It seemed like the Ravens couldn't hear each other talk in their huddle.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tweeted out a message of gratitude to the loud Baltimore fans after Saturday's win, but he noted how he got slightly in trouble by "Agent Zero," a.k.a. linebacker Roquan Smith, for not speaking loud enough. His call-outs were getting drowned out by the bellowing stadium.
"Y’all was so loud I lowkey got cussed out by Agent Zero for not communicating even though I was," Humphrey wrote. "I had to really yell the rest of the game."
Ravens fans will undoubtedly still be loud at the Ravens' next home playoff game, which will take place next weekend vs. an undetermined opponent, despite Humphrey's joking note.