SI

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Relieved Reaction to Highlight-Reel TD Grab Spoke Volumes

Exhale.

Blake Silverman

Marvin Harrison Jr. was relieved after he caught a touchdown against the Seahawks
Marvin Harrison Jr. was relieved after he caught a touchdown against the Seahawks / Screengrab via NFL on Prime
In this story:

Marvin Harrison Jr. was going through it as his Cardinals took on the Seahawks at home in Thursday Night Football.

The second-year receiver has had difficulty with drops to start his 2025 campaign, which continued Thursday evening on a bad drop in the second quarter on a third-down play which led to an interception for the Seahawks.

He may have been able to right the wrongs, though, with a 16-yard touchdown catch from Kyler Murray. Harrison made a great grab in the end zone to bring the Cardinals within one possession, and looked incredibly relieved after the score.

Maybe this was the moment last year's No. 4 pick was searching for after some tough moments to start the new season. Heading into Thursday's game against Seattle, he had 10 receptions on 17 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown over Arizona's first three games. With the big fourth-quarter touchdown, he's brought in six catches for 66 yards and a score on 10 targets. That includes a huge 18-yard catch on the Cardinals' following drive to bring them to the seven-yard line before a game-tying touchdown.

Hopefully he can finally exhale after plenty of difficult discussions surrounding his play, although his former Ohio State teammates are anything but worried.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL