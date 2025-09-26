Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Relieved Reaction to Highlight-Reel TD Grab Spoke Volumes
Marvin Harrison Jr. was going through it as his Cardinals took on the Seahawks at home in Thursday Night Football.
The second-year receiver has had difficulty with drops to start his 2025 campaign, which continued Thursday evening on a bad drop in the second quarter on a third-down play which led to an interception for the Seahawks.
He may have been able to right the wrongs, though, with a 16-yard touchdown catch from Kyler Murray. Harrison made a great grab in the end zone to bring the Cardinals within one possession, and looked incredibly relieved after the score.
Maybe this was the moment last year's No. 4 pick was searching for after some tough moments to start the new season. Heading into Thursday's game against Seattle, he had 10 receptions on 17 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown over Arizona's first three games. With the big fourth-quarter touchdown, he's brought in six catches for 66 yards and a score on 10 targets. That includes a huge 18-yard catch on the Cardinals' following drive to bring them to the seven-yard line before a game-tying touchdown.
Hopefully he can finally exhale after plenty of difficult discussions surrounding his play, although his former Ohio State teammates are anything but worried.