Marvin Harrison Jr. Gave a Truly Selfless Answer for What Success Looks Like in Year Two
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. put together a decent rookie year for himself in 2024, hauling in 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns over 17 games. Now, heading into year two, the former No. 4 overall pick is looking to build on the foundation he laid for himself.
Harrison Jr. spoke in Phoenix on Monday while at the Cardinals' offseason program, and was asked what he envisions as a successful season for himself in 2025. Instead of worrying about his own stats, numbers, or personal accolades, he relayed quite the selfless answer to the question:
"Team success. I think we've got to make the playoffs," Harrison Jr. explained. "I think this is the year that, I feel like, we wanna do what we need to do. We have all the pieces we need. We've just got to go out there and execute at this point. That's why they brought me here, to help this team win games."
"Improvement for me looks like winning more games than we won last year." he continued. "I wanna get a home playoff game for Arizona."
After beginning last season 6-4, the Cardinals went just 2-5 down the stretch and failed to make the postseason for a third consecutive year. They'll lean on the likes of Harrison Jr. and quarterback Kyler Murray on offense—as well as Budda Baker and Kyzir White on defense—to hopefully get themselves back there in 2025.
Arizona will open next season on the road against the New Orleans Saints.