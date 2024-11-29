Matt Eberflus Got Fired and Was Promptly Roasted by the NFL Internet
It had to happen.
Matt Eberflus has officially been fired by the Chicago Bears.
His release comes less than 24 hours after a baffling bit of clock management cost his team a shot at a win against the Detroit Lions. Even more damning, Eberflus stood at the post-game podium and defended how he coached the final sequence, leading the wider NFL world to assume his departure was imminent.
It certainly was, but adding insult to injury, the Bears allowed Eberflus to take the stage one more time on Friday morning for his day-after press conference, where he reiterated that he was set on preparing his team for next week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Minutes after he left the stage, the Bears were no longer his team. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Bears have moved on from a coach mid-season.
As soon as the news broke, the internet did what it does best, roasting Eberflus into oblivion.
Thomas Brown, who was elevated to offensive coordinator just two weeks ago after the departure of Shane Waldron, has been tapped for a promotion once again, and will take over as interim head coach for the Bears.