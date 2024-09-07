Packers QB Jordan Love Not Expected to Miss Entire 2024 Season With Knee Injury
Green Bay Packers fans around the world held their breath Friday evening when quarterback Jordan Love went down with an apparent knee injury during his team's 34–29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
However, it appears that Love's injury might not have been as bad as initially feared.
Love's injury—believed to be to his MCL—will not cost him the rest of the 2024 season, according to a Saturday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Before exiting Friday with six seconds remaining in the contest, Love completed 17 of his 34 pass attempts for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Love's absence will likely last from three to six weeks—with a belief he could return "sooner than later, pending a second opinion."
Love is coming off a rock-solid 2023 season that saw him throw 32 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions and propel the Packers to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. He signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension in July.
Green Bay's next game is scheduled for Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.