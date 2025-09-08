Matt LaFleur Surprised Micah Parsons With Special Honor Before Packers Debut
A player like Micah Parsons typically needs no introduction. But ahead of his Packers debut against the Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Green Bay made sure to give him one that was worth remembering.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur called Parsons a day before the game to extend a very classy gesture to the two-time All-Pro, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. LaFleur wanted Parsons to be the last player introduced during the pregame fanfare, an honor usually bestowed to Packers safety Xavier McKinney.
“We’re gonna give you that embrace that you deserve,” LaFleur told Parsons during their phone call.
LaFleur ran the idea past McKinney, who was more than happy to see his new teammate shine in the spotlight in Week 1. "He’s a big addition to this team, big addition to this defense and s---, give the fans what they wanna see, so s---, I’m all for it every time," McKinney said.
Watch that special moment of Parsons trotting out as the last Packers player out of the tunnel:
Parsons, who was traded by the Cowboys in late August, is still recovering from a back injury and getting acclimated in the Packers' scheme, so he ended up playing less than 45 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's 27-13 win. He nonetheless made his presence felt on the field, getting multiple quarterback pressures as well as his very first sack for the Packers that elicited a loud ovation from the home crowd. It likely won't be his last.