Micah Parsons Gets First Sack With Packers in Week 1 Win
Micah Parsons already looks right at home in Green Bay.
The two-time All-Pro edge rusher made several big plays during his first game with the Packers on Sunday. Green Bay earned a Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, 27–13, and Parsons was right in the middle of the action all day, including recording his first sack with his new team.
The sack came as the Lions faced second-and-10 from their own 35-yard line. Parsons broke through the line and chased Jared Goff before catching him from behind for a four-yard loss.
Video is below.
We should probably get used to seeing that.
Earlier in the game, Parsons put a move on All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell and got into the backfield to pressure Goff into releasing a throw early. The result was an interception by Packers safety Evan Williams.
He's already making plays.
Packers Getting What They Paid for in Parsons
The Packers sent defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to the Cowboys in exchange for Parsons, then signed him to a four-year, $188 million contract extension. The deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. It was a hefty price to pay to land one of the league's best players.
Parsons's sack on Sunday gives him 53.5 in 64 career games. He has never had fewer than 12 in a season, and that came in 2024 when he only played in 13 contests due to a high ankle sprain.
He is undoubtedly one of the NFL's best defensive players, and he's already making an impact with the Packers, despite being a member of the team for less than two weeks.