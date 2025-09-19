Matt LaFleur Plays Coy With Micah Parsons’s Usage Now That He’s Off Injury Report
Packers fans already have plenty to be happy about to start the 2025 season.
Green Bay is off to a 2–0 start, and largely looks like the best team in the NFC, and maybe the NFL in the early-goings of the season. The last-minute addition of superstar defender Micah Parsons only made the start of the season that much sweeter.
But heading into Week 3, there is extra excitement for Packers fans on the Parsons front. This week, Parsons name did not appear on the team’s injury report. Given the abridged training camp regiment Parsons had due to his contract standoff in Dallas and the late trade that sent him to the Packers, the team has been conservative in how it’s used Parsons, limiting his snap count in his first two games in Green Bay.
The absence of Parsons’s name on the injury report is a good sign that the Packers are ready to send him out as a full-go on Sunday against the Browns. ESPN’s Adam Schefter teased as much on a recent podcast appearance.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was somewhat coy about his plans for Parsons against Cleveland, telling reporters, “We’ll see” when asked if he’d be off a snap count on Sunday.
While the news of Parsons being back at 100% would be exciting under any circumstances, it’s especially intriguing given the Packers upcoming trip to Dallas in Week 4. Parsons is undoubtedly going to be looking to make a splash against his former team, and given his current trajectory, it feels as though he’ll be ready to do it.