Micah Parsons Trade Sets Up Tense Early Season Cowboys-Packers Showdown
With one week until the 2025 NFL season begins, the Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to the Packers in a shocking trade on Thursday afternoon. For the first time in his four-year career, Parsons won't be sporting the stars on his helmet, but instead will wear green and gold.
Parsons will have a reunion in the Dallas area in just a few weeks, too, as Green Bay is set to travel to face the Cowboys in Week 4. Luckily for both teams and fortheir fans, this is a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 28.
This highly-anticipated game will now have storylines surrounding Parsons's return to Dallas. He didn't end his tenure there on the best of terms by any means, as he originally requested a trade from Dallas at the beginning of August. From there, tensions rose between Parsons and the Cowboys, specifically with owner Jerry Jones. In the end, the two sides couldn't figure out a deal to keep Parsons with Dallas.
The tensions will likely be high at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28 when Parsons steps back in the building. He'll have a lot to prove against his now former team.