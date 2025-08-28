SI

Micah Parsons Trade Sets Up Tense Early Season Cowboys-Packers Showdown

Parsons will return to the Dallas area just a few weeks after being traded on Thursday.

Madison Williams

Micah Parsons will return to AT&T Stadium when the Packers face the Cowboys on Sept. 28.
Micah Parsons will return to AT&T Stadium when the Packers face the Cowboys on Sept. 28. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

With one week until the 2025 NFL season begins, the Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to the Packers in a shocking trade on Thursday afternoon. For the first time in his four-year career, Parsons won't be sporting the stars on his helmet, but instead will wear green and gold.

Parsons will have a reunion in the Dallas area in just a few weeks, too, as Green Bay is set to travel to face the Cowboys in Week 4. Luckily for both teams and fortheir fans, this is a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 28.

This highly-anticipated game will now have storylines surrounding Parsons's return to Dallas. He didn't end his tenure there on the best of terms by any means, as he originally requested a trade from Dallas at the beginning of August. From there, tensions rose between Parsons and the Cowboys, specifically with owner Jerry Jones. In the end, the two sides couldn't figure out a deal to keep Parsons with Dallas.

The tensions will likely be high at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28 when Parsons steps back in the building. He'll have a lot to prove against his now former team.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL