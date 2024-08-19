NFL Fans Loved Matthew Judon’s Fierce Quote About Going to Work With Falcons
Matthew Judon's time with the New England Patriots finally came to an end last week when the team traded the linebacker to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.
Judon spent the past three years in New England and racked up 32 sacks in 38 games. His best season came in 2022 when he finished the year with 15.5 sacks. His 2023 season got cut short after he suffered a tear in his lower right bicep in Week 4.
Judon, who is in the final year of a four-year deal, wanted the Patriots to give him a new contract. He's now hoping the Falcons will do that. He spoke with the media on Monday and this quote about going to work for his new team was pretty great:
"The (Falcons) know nothing about me as a football player or as a man," he said. "They know my previous resume. I can't really demand or ask for anything I haven't worked for. I'm gonna work for it."
He added:
Fans loved that mindset: