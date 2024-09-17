Matthew Judon Savagely Taunted Eagles Fans After Falcons' Game-Sealing Interception
The Atlanta Falcons secured an improbable 22–21 victory on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. They shut the door on a last-minute drive from the home team with a game-clinching interception from cornerback Jessie Bates.
The entire defense celebrated Bates's game-ending interception, posing in the end zone with the football in front of the cameras. New defensive end Matthew Judon took things a step further with his celebratory antics.
While his teammates celebrated in front of the camera, Judon stepped forward and began to address the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. He didn't mince words when taunting Eagles supporters in the stands, delivering an NSFW message that was overheard on the broadcast.
Judon made clear how he really felt as the Falcons strolled out of Philadelphia with a win, courtesy of some late heroics from Kirk Cousins and a big turnover from the defense.
Atlanta acquired Judon in a trade with the New England Patriots just before the onset of the 2024 season. He's quickly made himself at home with the Falcons, having racked up 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in his first game with the franchise.