Matthew Stafford Contract Details for New Rams Deal Have Been Released
Matthew Stafford was the subject of trade rumors early into the NFL offseason, but he nipped all that speculation in the bud when he signed a new deal to remain with the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, we know a bit more about what his new contract looks like.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Stafford's pact with the Rams will see him earn $44 million in 2025, including $40 million in guaranteed money. The full contract is a two-year, $84 million deal. If he's on the roster at the start of free agency in 2026, he'll collect $40 million. Prior to negotiating the new contract, Stafford had two years and $58 million left on his deal.
Stafford, 37, is entering his 17th season in the NFL. He played the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions before being traded to Los Angeles in 2021, where he's played since. He led the team to a Super Bowl victory in his first year with the franchise in what was one of the best seasons of his career.
In 2024, Stafford started 16 games and completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.